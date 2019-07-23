



– Authorities Tuesday were looking for more possible victims of a Lake Balboa man charged with raping several women he met at Hollywood and West Hollywood nightclubs.

According to Los Angeles police, 22-year-old Omar Talley would meet women at nightclubs, bring them back to his residence in the 6600 block of Valjean Avenue and then sexually assault them.

Some of the women were able to escape, including one victim who called 911 after escaping Talley on July 11, police said.

Responding officers arrested Talley that same day after the escaped woman informed them that he had forced her to perform sex acts, physically assaulted her and spoken degradingly to her during the sexual assault, police said.

Talley has since been charged by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office with three counts of rape, two counts of oral copulation and one count of forcible sexual penetration.

Police did not confirm how many victims the charges relate to, but believe he may have more.

According to police, Talley moved from New Jersey to California a few years ago and sold himself as a nightclub promoter and social media influencer.

“It appears Omar Talley would be charming just before the sexual act, then change his demeanor and force the women to perform sexual acts against their will,” LAPD Det. Katherine Gosser said in a statement.

He would befriend women in their early 20s, gain their confidence and then take them back to his home using a rideshare service, police say.

Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 818-374-7714.