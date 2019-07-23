



— Family members of a woman shot to death outside of their Granada Hills home are looking for answers.

Cheyenne Brown, 24, had parked feet away from the backyard door to the home she shared with her grandparents when she was gunned down Monday night.

Her grandfather, Bill Schroeder, raised Brown with his wife from the age of two. Now, they’re in shock, and asking why someone would kill her.

“I hope very few people go through what I did, ’cause I held her until her last breath. And don’t wish that on anybody,” he said.

Schroeder says he heard three shots just after 10 p.m. Monday and went running out to find Brown laying in the alley behind their house. Brown’s backpack, lunch bag and belongings were littering the driveway.

Other family members say they heard a car stop and door open right before the gunfire. Schroeder tried in vain to perform CPR.

“You don’t expect to pick up your child in the street,” he said.

Schroeder says police are reviewing footage from several security cameras neighbors have set up in the alley.

Meanwhile, family members are looking at photos of Brown through the years. The 24-year-old was a security guard for a gated community, the parent of a 20-month old girl and a competitive roller sports athlete who just days ago placed fifth in the nation at the roller figure skate national championships in Spokane.

“We’re both just hoping we can go to sleep and and wake up and find out this didn’t happen,” Schroeder said.

Police had not yet released possible motive or description of the suspect or suspects at the time of this report.