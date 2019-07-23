LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dodger Stadium is expected to undergo a $100 million renovation this coming offseason that will be complete in time for the 2020 baseball season, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The renovation will be announced at a Tuesday afternoon news conference that will also include the unveiling the official logo for the 2020 All-Star game, which is being held at Dodger Stadium.

In attendance will be MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.

According to the Times, the highlight of the renovation will be a new 2-acre centerfield plaza with restaurants, a beer garden, sports bars and a children’s play area.

The renovation will also add elevators and bridges to connect the outfield pavilions to the rest of the stadium, the Times reports.

The news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.