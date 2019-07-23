Comments
DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CBSLA) — A 36-year-old woman faces several charges of child endangerment after allegedly giving her children marijuana to smoke.
Officials from Desert Hot Springs police say they received several reports on July 10 about a video on social media showing two children smoking marijuana from a glass pipe. The children in the video were reportedly ages 12 and 6.
The investigation led to a search warrant being served in the 66600 block of Third Street last Wednesday. Elaina Kabler, 36, was arrested and booked on three counts of supplying marijuana to a child under 12, along with three counts of child endangerment.
Kabler is being held on $50,000 bail and scheduled to make her first court appearance next Tuesday.
