



– A male bald eaglet whose livestreamed birth in the Big Bear Lake area in April captivated thousands took to the skies for the first time Tuesday morning.

According to the San Bernardino National Forest, the eagle known as Simba flew out of the nest, a process known as fledging, at 6:14 a.m. while viewers watched on a livestream which has been focused on the nest for months.

Although bald eagles normally fledge between 10 and 12 weeks of age, Simba waited until 14 weeks to fledge.

“Over the next few months, he will stay close to his parents,” said U.S. Forest Service biologist Robin Eliason in a news release. “They will help feed him while he learns hunting skills. Eventually, he will disperse and likely leave the Big Bear area.”

Biologists will be able to track his travels due to a purple leg-band they placed on him with white lettering “ZR-1.”

Simba’s brother Cookie, who hatched in the same nest in mid-April, passed away during a winter storm back in May, likely of hypothermia.

The area around the nest will remain closed through July 31 so that Simba and his parents are not disturbed while he learns to fly.

Tens of thousands of people from across the world followed the eaglets’ development on a nest cam livestream since their mother Jackie laid two eggs back in March in a tree nest perched high over Big Bear Lake. Jackie and their father Shadow have been caring for them since.

The livestream was provided by the nonprofit group Friends of the Big Bear Valley.

In February 2018, two bald eagle eggs laid near Big Bear Lake hatched, which was also captured in a live feed. In March 2018, meanwhile, two bald eaglets were born in a nest on Santa Cruz Island, one of the eight Channel Islands off the coast of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties where dozens of bald eagles live.