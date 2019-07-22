Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A private funeral will be held for Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs Monday.
The Los Angeles Angels will be able to mourn the 27-year-old pitcher as the team has Monday off. Details about the funeral have not been made public.
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun will reportedly miss his team’s Monday night’s game to attend the funeral. Skaggs and Braun are both Southern California natives and workout buddies.
Skaggs was found dead in his Texas hotel room on July 1. No cause of death has been determined.
