LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A private funeral will be held for Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs Monday.

TORONTO, ON – JUNE 18: Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim delivers a pitch in the first inning during a MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 18, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Angels will be able to mourn the 27-year-old pitcher as the team has Monday off. Details about the funeral have not been made public.

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun will reportedly miss his team’s Monday night’s game to attend the funeral. Skaggs and Braun are both Southern California natives and workout buddies.

Skaggs was found dead in his Texas hotel room on July 1. No cause of death has been determined.

