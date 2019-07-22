Comments
TWENTYNINE PALMS (CBSLA) — Residents in the Coachella Valley got a jolt Monday by a magnitude-4.2 earthquake.
The temblor struck just under 10 miles south of Twentynine Palms, at a depth of nearly 5 miles, at 9:26 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
It was felt mostly in surrounding Coachella Valley communities. Most “Did you feel it?” responses to the USGS were from Twentynine Palms, Rancho Mirage, Joshua Tree, Palm Desert and Palm Springs.
No injuries or damage were reported as a result of the earthquake.
You must log in to post a comment.