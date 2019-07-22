



— Security cameras inside a Chatsworth home caught a trio of robbers in the act in the early hours of Sunday morning — one of whom appeared to be carrying a gun.

“What were their intentions if my husband or I or some of my family members had awoken that night and they were in the kitchen,” the homeowner said.

The video shows the robbers taking the homeowners purse from the kitchen, breaking into a pool house where once maneuvered a bicycle in the dark and broke into an SUV on the street.

Since the burglary, the homeowners have added additional security measures to their home.

“You need to stay away,” the homeowner said. “Because I’m very much prepared if you ever come back again.”

Police ask that anyone with information about this crime call the Los Angeles Police Department – Devonshire Station at 818-832-0633.