ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Help was needed Monday to find a missing 12-year-old boy from Arcadia.
Tristan Chou was last seen Sunday morning at his home in the 100 block of Diamond Street.
The boy’s family told police they don’t know where he might be, and that he does not suffer from any medical or mental health issues.
Tristan was described as an Asian male with glasses, about 5-foot-1, 110 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information about where Tristan could be can call the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574-5121.
