LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Help is needed Monday to identify the hit-and-run driver that hit a bicyclist in the Exposition Park area this weekend.

Police say the man was riding his bicycle alongside his girlfriend on Jefferson Boulevard near Denker Avenue when he was hit by a car going in the same direction. The car was traveling at a high rate of speed and the driver continued on without stopping, according to police.

The girlfriend, who was on her own bicycle, was not struck or injured.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His identification was withheld pending notification of his family.

The suspect car was described only as a dark-colored sedan that was last seen going westbound on Jefferson Boulevard.

A $25,000 reward for information is available in this case. Anyone with information about the crash can contact Detective Flannery or Officer Pollard in the LAPD South Traffic Division at (323) 421-2500.