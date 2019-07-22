Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 7/22 at 8 a.m.
Burning Culver City 99 Cents Only Store In Danger Of Collapsing
Firefighters battled a blaze early Monday at a 99 Cents Only Store in Culver City, where the entire structure is in danger of collapsing.
Driver Wanted In Hit-And-Run That Killed Bicyclist In Exposition Park
Help is needed Monday to identify the hit-and-run driver that hit a bicyclist in the Exposition Park area this weekend.
Wild Pursuit Of Stolen Mercedes Filled With Side-Swipes, Near Misses, Spike Strips
A chase of a stolen Mercedes Sunday literally had “A Best Of” of pursuits.
Local Weather
The heat gets turned back up with temperatures reaching triple digits this week. A high of 99 for the valleys and 102 for the high desert.
