CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Child Missing, Downey

DOWNEY (CBSLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating missing 15-year-old Anneliese Hanna.

Hanna walked away from a care facility in Downey on July 17, 2019, and was last seen at The Pike in the Long Beach on Sunday, July 21st.

She has been described as a black female with brown eyes,  5’07” tall, and weighing 175 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings, pink shoes, and carrying a brown purse.

Hanna suffers from a diagnosed mental illness and takes prescribed medication.

If seen or located, please call the Downey Police or your local law enforcement agency.

Comments