DOWNEY (CBSLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating missing 15-year-old Anneliese Hanna.
Hanna walked away from a care facility in Downey on July 17, 2019, and was last seen at The Pike in the Long Beach on Sunday, July 21st.
She has been described as a black female with brown eyes, 5’07” tall, and weighing 175 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings, pink shoes, and carrying a brown purse.
Hanna suffers from a diagnosed mental illness and takes prescribed medication.
If seen or located, please call the Downey Police or your local law enforcement agency.
