HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Officials with the Huntington Beach Fire Department confirmed two are dead following a major accident, and three others have been taken to trauma centers.
According to officials, the call came in just before 9:30 p.m. for a multi-vehicle accident in the 18200 block of Beach Boulevard.
Huntington Beach police were on scene to investigate. As of 10 p.m., Beach Boulevard was closed from Talbert Avenue to Taylor Drive.
This is a developing story.
