LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — “This was a reckless display of criminal behavior,” says the Chief of Police for Long Beach following the death of a woman killed by a stray bullet.

Chief of Police Robert G. Luna said his department was actively working to further the investigation into Genoveva Rivera Robles’ death.

Robles, 59, of Long Beach was fatally shot just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

It was then that officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of East 10th Street to a report of shots being fired.

Through their preliminary investigation, Homicide Detectives believe the suspect or suspects were discharging a firearm in the roadway near the victim’s residence when more than one of the shots fired entered the home.

Police said in a news release that detectives do not believe Robles, or her residence were the intended target of the shooting.

Robles was taken to the hospital where she died.

“We want to assure the victim’s family and our entire Long Beach community that our department is actively working to further this investigation and will utilize all necessary resources to bring those responsible to justice,” said Chief of Police Robert G. Luna.

No further details were immediately released.

Police did note, however, that they planned to increased patrols to the impacted area in light of this shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to call the Long Beach Police Department Homicide Detectives Adrian Garcia and Michael Hubbard at (562) 570-7244.