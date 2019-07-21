Comments
POMONA (CBSLA) — Authorities are searching for the suspected gunman who opened fire on a crowd returning to their cars as they left a party reportedly hosted Shane Mosley Jr., a professional boxer.
The shooting unfolded at the Fairplex Park & Ride on Gillette Road in Pomona. It was there that authorities say officers responded to the scene and found one person shot. That person was pronounced dead on the scene.
It appears there were lots of people in the parking lot at the time. Investigators say the crowd was leaving a nearby party reportedly hosted by Mosley Jr., who is the son of famed boxer “Sugar” Shane Mosley.
The shooting remains under investigation.
