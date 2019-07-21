Comments
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man with injuries consistent with “blunt force trauma.”
Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1500 block of West Center Street after a passerby discovered the man.
The man was discovered dead at the scene. He was later identified as David Patrick McCabe, 48, of Dana Point.
No further details were released.
Anyone with more information about this incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.
