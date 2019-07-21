CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
VENICE (CBSLA)  — The body of a 25-year-old man was found Sunday evening at a homeless camp in Venice.

Detectives were on scene trying to determine the cause of death.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Brittney Hopper reported from the scene where police told her they were dealing with “a possible homicide.”

Police said they received a tip from an anonymous caller who said three men had committed a murder. Detectives arrived and found the body.

Authorities said there was a search for possible suspects.

