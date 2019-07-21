



— The Angels announced Sunday that they have released Matt Harvey.

The team announced they DFA’d (designated for assignment) him Friday.

The once-dominant pitcher who earned the nickname “The Dark Knight” when he played for the New York Mets had several rough starts for the Angels.

The hurler’s ERA was approaching 8.

Just three years ago, the 30-year-old was the toast of New York — he was on magazine covers, talk shows, and appeared in the ESPN Body Issue.

Harvey is now free to sign with any other MLB team — he is currently earning $11 million per year and the Angels are responsible for paying for the bulk of it.

The next team that signs him only has to pay part of his salary, less than a million. That will be an attractive idea for teams in need of a starter they might be able to rehab.

Speculation focuses on the Yankees. The Yankees are in need of pitching, are known to have long coveted Harvey and they know he can thrive under the bright lights of the big city.

Perhaps thrive a little too well.

His rise and fall and rise again in New York was dramatic. And a lot of it had to do with his image as a playboy.

After the Mets lost to the Royals in the 2016 World Series some fans soured on him and he didn’t help his case any by showing up late on one occasion and missing another game entirely, allegedly from partying the night before.

New York gossip writers became obsessed with his love life and the models he was often seen with around town.

