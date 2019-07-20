



— Patrick Stewart sure knows how to “engage” Star Trek fans.

The veteran actor unveiled the first full-length trailer for his upcoming CBS All Access series, “Star Trek: Picard” at a Comic-Con panel Saturday.

The new trailer offered a bit more of what to expect from the series than the original teaser trailer that was released in May.

Stewart reprises his iconic role as “Captain Jean-Luc Picard” for the new show, which is set 20 years after the events of “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

The series will explore how “Picard” has changed since audiences last saw him.

“Patrick was very clear to us in the beginning: He did not want to repeat what he had already done,” Showrunner Alex Kurtzman said during the panel discussion Saturday. “And by the way, it’s been 20-plus years so he couldn’t possibly be that same person anymore. So the question becomes: What has happened to him in that period of time?”

Sharp-eyed “Trekkers” will no doubt recognize some familiar faces in the trailer. “Lieutenant Commander Data” from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” makes an appearance, as does “Star Trek: Voyager’s” “Seven of Nine.”

A firm start date has not been announced. The CBS All Access website, which previously stated “Coming soon” now reads “Coming Early 2020.” This is echoed by the graphic that appears toward the end of the new trailer that reads “Early 2020.”