GLENDALE (CBSLA) — One person was shot and transported to a hospital Saturday after being wounded at a Laser Tag business in Glendale.

The person was transported to an area hospital.in unknown condition with unknown injuries.

The age and gender of the person was not disclosed.

CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Jake Reiner reported the breaking news on the CBS2 News at 11 p.m.

The business — Zone Laser Tag — is located in the 800 block of Glendale Boulevard at Glenoaks and Glendale Boulevards.

Initial reports said five suspects fled the scene but police later said because the shooting happened at a laser tag business, it was unclear how many suspects were actually involved since many people had masks on.

Authorities said the unknown number of suspects left the location in a white hybrid Lexus.

Nearby, a white Lexus was clearly visible with all its doors open and police were examining the vehicle for clues. It was unclear if the vehicle and the getaway car were one and the same.