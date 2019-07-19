



– Authorities are searching for a man suspected of brutally beating his fiancée and her mother early Friday morning in a Glendale apartment.

The attack occurred in the 500 block of West Wilson Avenue at around 4 a.m., according to Glendale police.

Officers arrived on scene to find a woman and her mother with serious injuries. They were rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.

“The injuries were significant, and it was a very violent attack,” Glendale police Sgt. Ernesto Gaxiola said.

Gaxiola said that given the nature of the injuries and the crime scene, he couldn’t believe the victims were even able to call for help.

“When I listened to the call, you could tell something significant had happened, and then after being apprised of the injuries and the assault that occurred the toughness of this victim is absolutely commendable,” Gaxiola said.

Neighbors told CBS2 they heard screaming coming from the home.

“I wasn’t quite sure what it was and then it sounded like someone was in trouble,” neighbor Alster Wen said. “And then I got a little bit concerned, so that’s when I put on my shoes and was like, ‘I should probably step outside.’ Then the cops were already there.”

Forensics officers could be seen bringing equipment into the apartment as part of the investigation.

Police say they know the name of the man they are looking for and have leads on his possible whereabouts, but did not release a description. He was last seen driving a black pickup truck, possibly a GMC Sierra Denali.