Comments
GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA) – A 12-year-old girl from Granada Hills has taken the bottle cap challenge to another level.
The video, which has gone viral with 1.5 million views on Facebook, shows the girl pitching a softball at a water bottle and managing to take the cap off without knocking the bottle over.
The bottle cap challenge has become a sensation on social media, with the likes of John Mayer and Jason Statham getting in on the action. It was initially about unscrewing the cap by side-kicking it, but this new clip has added another twist.
