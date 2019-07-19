LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a private high school in Panorama City is in custody Friday after being arrested on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material, according to police.
Nain Edred Doporto, 46, was arrested Wednesday. Doporto works as the video production and theatre director at Saint Genevieve High School, a Catholic private school in Panorama City.
An investigation into Doporto started after a tip that he was in possession of child sexual abuse material was made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Doporto was being held on $43,450 bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.
Anyone with information about Doporto or the investigation can call the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, Juvenile Division at (562) 624-4027.
