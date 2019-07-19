LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man in his 60s was found dead outside the Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center after being struck early Friday in an apparent hit-and-run.

A driver passing by reported seeing a body in the middle of Venice Boulevard at about 2:20 a.m. When paramedics and police arrived, the man could not be revived and showed clear signs of trauma indicating a hit-and-run crash.

Investigators say the man appeared to be crossing Venice Boulevard in the area of Cadillac when he was hit by a car going east.

The man, who has not been identified, had a suitcase of some sort with him. The area where he was struck has the Kaiser medical center on one side, and a homeless encampment on the other, so investigators are trying to determine if he was coming or going from either location.

Venice Boulevard has been shut down for the fatal crash investigation.