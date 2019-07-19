



— After surviving a crash in Canyon Country, one dog’s best friend was a whole battalion of firefighters who rushed him to an emergency veterinary clinic.

The dog and its owner are recovering Friday after being rescued from their car, which crashed at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in a convenient spot – the front lawn of Los Angeles County Fire Station 128.

Firefighters naturally extricated the man from the wreckage of the car and sent him on his way to the hospital. But then they turned their attention to his dog.

The Australian shepherd that had been in the car managed to jump out of the wreckage. The dog was found hiding near some stairs, and firefighters loaded the pooch onto a stretcher and rushed him to a veterinary clinic in Santa Clarita.

Both the man and the dog are in critical condition, but firefighters were optimistic about their recovery.

“He was in critical condition, and to have fire resources available immediately allowed for us to provide him with the best possible that we can,” Los Angeles County Fire Battalion Chief Nick Berkuta said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.