TUSTIN (CBSLA) — Chevrolet introduced the the brand’s first-ever production mid-engine Corvette in Tustin on Thursday.

In a release, the company said the 2020 Corvette Stingray has been “re-imagined to bring customers new levels of performance, technology, craftsmanship and luxury.”

The company said the mid-engine layout gives the car better weight distribution, better responsiveness, more space for cargo and a race car-like view of the road. The release also said the Stingray — when equipped with the optional Z51 package — can go from zero to 60 mph in under three seconds.

“Corvette has always represented the pinnacle of innovation and boundary-pushing at GM. The traditional front-engine vehicle reached its limits of performance, necessitating the new layout,” said GM President Mark Reuss in a statement. “In terms of comfort and fun, it still looks and feels like a Corvette, but drives better than any vehicle in Corvette history. Customers are going to be thrilled with our focus on details and performance across the board.”

Buyers have the option of 12 exterior paint colors and six interior color themes. The interior can be either leather or suede. The buttons are aluminum and carbon fiber is used throughout.

The starting price for the 2020 Stingray is less than $60,000.