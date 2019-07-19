



Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 7/19 at 8 a.m.

Homeless Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash Outside Kaiser Medical Center In Mid-City

A man in his 60s was found dead outside the Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center after being struck early Friday in an apparent hit-and-run.

After Rescuing Owner, Firefighters Rush Dog To Veterinary Clinic

After surviving a crash in Canyon Country, one dog’s best friend was a whole battalion of firefighters who rushed him to an emergency veterinary clinic.

Police Seize Nearly 15 Tons Of Marijuana From Illegal Perris Grow-Ops

Riverside County police seized almost 15 tons of marijuana from multiple raids of illegal grow operations in Perris on Thursday.

Local Weather

The cooling trend will continue into Saturday before the heat returns next week. A high of 72 for the beaches, 84 for the valleys.