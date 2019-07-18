



– Police are searching for a man who was caught on security video trespassing onto the front yard of a Pomona home Tuesday and then stabbing a dog to death.

According to Pomona police, the suspect came onto the property in the 800 block of East 2nd Street and started chasing the dog around the front yard.

He stabbed the dog despite the fact it never threatened him, police disclosed.

Surveillance photos of the man were released. He is frequently seen in the area and is described as Caucasian or Hispanic, 30 to 35 years old, 5-foot 10 and 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a fisherman-style hat, a gray t-shirt and gray shorts, black socks and sandals.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or identity should call police at 909-620-2085.