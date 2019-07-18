Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A deadly crash briefly knocked out power to thousands of customers early Thursday in South LA.
The crash happened at about 3:15 a.m. on Imperial Highway at Central Avenue, in front of Imperial Tire Services. A Mercedes SUV appeared to have crashed into a power pole, which was left in pieces on the ground.
One person was ejected from the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release the age or gender of the person who died.
The crash knocked out electricity for about 2,000 customers in the area for about an hour.
LADWP crews are on the scene, working on repairing the pole.
You must log in to post a comment.