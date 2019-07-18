



– Authorities have released surveillance photos of a man who has robbed 11 fast food restaurants and gas stations at gunpoint across the Los Angeles metro area dating back to January.

The robberies span from Jan. 9 to Monday, July 15, Los Angeles police reported Wednesday.

In every robbery, the suspect whipped out a handgun, pointed it at workers, jumped the counter and demanded cash out of the register, police said. He also forced them to open up their store safe.

After committing the robberies, he runs away.

Ten of the robberies have occurred in South and West L.A. and the eleventh in Inglewood. The most recent robbery took place in the Fairfax District.

He is described as black, between 30 and 40 years of age, 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds.

A $25,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest. If you have information you are asked to call LAPD detectives at 213-486-6840 or 1-877-LAPD-247.