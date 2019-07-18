Comments
PERRIS (CBSLA) — Riverside County police seized 5.9 tons of marijuana from an illegal grow operation in Perris on Thursday.
According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, they served 32 search warrants that led to the discovery of 5.9 tons of marijuana, 21 guns, and ten arrests.
Current preliminary stats: 32 search warrants served at illegal grows, 1 BHO lab, 21 guns, 5.9 tons #marijuana, 10 arrest. We have no additional releasable information at this time. #weedbegone #marijuana #420nomore #illegalgrows #sheriff #riversidecounty #riversidesheriff https://t.co/YolYIkH5uP pic.twitter.com/E2qZBx4kP7
— Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) July 18, 2019
Officials said there was no threat to public safety.
