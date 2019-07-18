CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
PERRIS (CBSLA) — Riverside County police seized 5.9 tons of marijuana from an illegal grow operation in Perris on Thursday.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, they served 32 search warrants that led to the discovery of 5.9 tons of marijuana, 21 guns, and ten arrests.

Officials said there was no threat to public safety.

