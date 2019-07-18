



– A 43-year-old Mission Viejo man who worked as a licensed massage therapist and a licensed home health care provider was arrested Wednesday on allegations that he sexually assaulted several clients.

Russell Bernardino was arrested by Orange County Sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of rape, elder sexual abuse, oral copulation and sexual battery.

According to the sheriff’s department, Bernardino worked at several massage parlors throughout the area.

A 36-year-old woman reported that he sexually assaulted her in April while giving her a massage at Massage Envy in Mission Viejo, the sheriff’s department said. In June, a 71-year-old woman also reported being sexually assaulted by Bernardino at the same spa.

A 77-year-old woman reported that Bernardino raped her in March of 2018 at her Laguna Woods home while he was working as her caregiver, deputies say.

Bernardino worked for Lake Forest-based senior care company West Coast Care from 2017 through 2018. Investigators believe he could have more victims.

He is currently being held on $100,000 bail. Anyone with information should call OCSD detectives at 714-647-7419.