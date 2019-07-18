



– A 43-year-old man who sheriff’s officials say tried to run over a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy in Hesperia Tuesday morning during a traffic stop has turned himself into the authorities.

Leaire Moore, of Hesperia, was taken into custody without incident Wednesday evening after he surrendered at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. Moore was booked for the arrest warrant for attempt murder of a peace officer. He had been on the run since Tuesday.

According to a release by the sheriff’s department, the incident began around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday when a deputy responded to a report of possible illegal dumping by a pickup truck towing a trailer. When the deputy located the vehicle matching that description and attempted to pull it over, the driver sped off, prompting a short pursuit.

When the deputy got out of his squad car and began to approach the truck, the driver hit the gas and drove at the deputy, allegedly trying to run the deputy down. Shot were fired. It’s unclear if Moore was struck.

Neither Moore’s female passenger, who was taken into custody Tuesday, nor the deputy were injured.