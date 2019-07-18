LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nearly 90 hummus products sold by Pita Pal Food have been recalled due to possible listeria concerns, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.
Pita Pal Food issued a voluntary recall on 87 different hummus products sold under ten different brands after an FDA inspection found listeria monocytogenes at its manufacturing facility.
The hummus products are sold under multiple brand names including Bucee’s, Fresh Thyme, Harris Teeter, Lantana, Lidl, Reasor’s, Roundy’s, Schnucks and 7-Select.
Though no illnesses have been reported, customers are encouraged to return products made between May 30 and June 25 to their place of purchase for a full refund.
According to the FDA, listeria bacteria can cause serious illness in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems.
