Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 7/18 at 8 a.m.
Fatal Crash That Caused Power Outage In South LA Investigated As Hit-And-Run
Police say they are searching for a woman in connection with a deadly crash briefly knocked out power to thousands of customers early Thursday in South L.A.
Big Rig Driver Killed After Truck Hits Freeway Bridge Pillar In Sylmar
A big rig driver is dead Thursday after apparently losing control and hitting a bridge pillar holding up a 210 Freeway transition road in Sylmar.
Boy, 7, Injured In Watts Shooting
Police are investigating a shooting in Watts that left a 7-year-old boy injured Wednesday night.
Local Weather
Temperatures continue to cool across the Southland with a high of 73 of the beaches and 86 for the valleys.
