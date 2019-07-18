



— Joe Biden returned to the Southland Thursday to meet residents and religious leaders and raise money for his Democratic presidential bid.

The former Vice President put on an apron and served up soul food at Dulan’s on Crenshaw and then picked up a microphone and told restaurant patrons

that he’s running for president “to restore the soul of this country.”

Biden attended a fundraiser Thursday afternoon at the Brentwood home of developer Thomas Safran, with tickets ranging from $200 to $2,800.

He’s also set to attend a fundraiser hosted by Sony Motion Picture Group Chairman Tom Rothman and his wife, Jessica Harper. According to the LA Times, co-hosts of the event include media moguls Jeffrey Katzenberg, Peter Chernin and Amy Pascal.

Biden will remain in the Los Angeles area overnight and is expected to attend two more fundraisers in the area on Friday.

