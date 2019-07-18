



— An attorney for the man charged with the murder of Nipsey Hussle asked the prosecution to turn over records relating to any criminal investigations of the rapper before his death, according to a court filing released Wednesday.

The filing by Eric Holder’s attorney Deputy Public Defender Lowynn Young comes after a Monday New York Times report that there has been an open investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County City Attorney’s Office into the rapper, his property and his business associates at the time of his March 31 shooting death in front of The Marathon Clothing Store — which Hussle owned. The report also said that the investigation was ongoing.

RELATED: LAPD Opens Internal Affairs Investigation In Nipsey Hussle Case

In the filing, Young requested investigative reports and the results of any criminal investigations prior to Hussle’s death; any information related to possible gang activity by Hussle, witnesses and Holder; and Hussle’s full unredacted criminal history including police and arrest reports for any criminal offense and suspected criminal conduct including traffic citations.

Holder was indicted May 9 by a grand jury and charged with one count each of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm stemming from the two men who were also injured, along with allegations that he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm and caused great bodily injury and death.

RELATED: Grand Jury Testimony: Suspect Fatally Shot Nipsey Hussle After Rapper Asked If He Was A Snitch

A judge appointed Holder a public defender May 10 following the withdrawal of Chris Darden — a former prosecutor best known for his work in the O.J. Simpson murder trial — as his attorney.

Holder remains jailed in lieu of $6.53 million bail while awaiting his next court appearance Aug. 29. If convicted as charged, he could face a maximum of life in prison.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)