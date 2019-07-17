



– A wanted man was arrested Wednesday following a foot chase near the Santa Monica Pier.

Santa Monica police patrolling the area north of the pier sometime before 8:30 a.m. recognized the suspect, who had a warrant out for his arrest.

The suspect tried to run, went onto the beach and tried to swim out into the ocean, going out about 15 to 20 feet.

He was eventually captured. Aerial footage showed officers and lifeguards struggling to subdue him and get him into a patrol cruiser.

His name and the details of the assault case were not known.