WESTWOOD (CBSLA) — Police at the University of California Los Angeles are still searching for a man suspected of pushing a university staff member and making sexually explicit threats.

A release from the UCLA Police Department said the incident happened around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday morning near the intersection of Westwood Boulevard and Le Conte Avenue. According to the release, the victim fled the location and the suspect was last seen walking south on Westwood Boulevard toward Weyburn Avenue.

The suspect was described as an approximately 35-year-old Hispanic man, 5-feet-8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and dirty khaki pants, according to police.

The victim was not injured in the attack.