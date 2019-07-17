NEWBURY PARK (CBSLA) — An SUV slammed through the wall of a Chipotle restaurant Wednesday morning, coming to a rest near the online pickup shelf and somehow missing the employee inside.

The white Chevrolet Tahoe was slammed into the restaurant at 9:34 a.m., according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. The restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m., so no customers were inside at the time.

A vehicle collided with a building at 9:34 this morning at the Chipotle restaurant in Newbury Park. @toaksvcso and @VCFD are on scene with TO Building and Safety. The driver suffered minor injuries, and just missed an employee inside by 2 feet! pic.twitter.com/pfuza1IVIc — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 17, 2019

The SUV – with a California license plate that says “Yuur Out” — missed an employee by just two feet, according to the sheriff’s department.

Images of the crash scene posted on Twitter showed the SUV made it all the way inside the restaurant and turned a window into a gaping hole in the side of the building. The building, which showed several cracks from the window frame, will be evaluated by county building and safety officials, who are already on the scene.

The driver suffered minor injuries, authorities said.