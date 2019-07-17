Comments
WATTS (CBSLA) — Police responded to a shooting in Watts Wednesday night that left an 8-year-old boy injured.
Shots were said to be fired around 7:40 p.m. at 1800 East 111th Street.
The boy was shot in the lower extremities and taken to an area hospital and was reported in stable condition, according to LAPD.
One suspect was reported to be in custody.
Police say a weapon was recovered and they don’t believe the boy was the intended target.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
