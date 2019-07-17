



— The public’s help is needed Wednesday to identify two men authorities say tied up residents during a home invasion robbery in South LA.

The robbery happened Friday after 10 a.m. in the 1400 block of 95th Street in Los Angeles.

According to a Los Angeles County sheriff’s special bulletin, the first suspect took out a handgun before entering the home and ordered the residents to rear at gunpoint. He fired at least one round while inside.

The second suspect entered the home and tied up the residents with zip ties.

The suspects then ran off with the residents’ personal property.

It’s not clear how many people were inside the home at the time, and what the two suspects may have gotten away with, but no injuries were reported.

The two men were both described as black men between 30 and 39 years old. The first suspect wore camouflage pants, a black T-shirt, a tan baseball cap and tan shoes. The second man wore a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the home invasion robbery or these two suspects can call sheriff’s Detective M. Jimenez-Ramirez at (323) 820-6775 or email M4Jimene@lasd.org.