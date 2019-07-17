



– A man suspected of shooting his girlfriend to death outside the Long Beach courthouse last week – prompting a barricade in a nearby neighborhood which lasted for several hours– has surrendered.

John Osborne, 31, turned himself in at Long Beach police headquarters Tuesday afternoon in connection with the July 11 murder of 46-year-old Nancy Romero.

Osborne and Romero were dating and her killing was a case of domestic violence, police say.

On the morning of July 11, Romero was found with a gunshot wound to her chest on a sidewalk in the 300 block of Magnolia Boulevard, outside the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

Later that same day, investigators were lead to a home in the 300 block of Daisy Avenue, a few blocks from scene the shooting. SWAT was called in, surrounding roads were closed and nearby homes were evacuated.

SWAT eventually raided the home, but no one was found inside.

Osborne is currently being held on $2 million bail. The case has been presented to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office for charges.