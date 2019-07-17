



— Walt Disney’s grandniece Abigail Disney is not happy about the wages being paid to employees at “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

She says she’s “livid” after talking to Disneyland employees during a visit there. Some of them told her it’s nearly impossible to live off what they’re paid.

Abigail Disney, who does not have an active role in the company, thinks Disney CEO Bob Iger should take a pay cut so Disneyland employees can be paid more. “Bob needs to understand he’s an employee just the same as the people scrubbing gum off the sidewalk are employees and they are entitled to all the same dignity and human rights that he is,” she said in an interview with Yahoo this week, “You know the legacy is that you’re a great manager and if I were you I would want something better than that. I would want to be known as the guy who lead to a better place because that is what you have the power to do.”

She says she’s tried on a number of occasions to contact Iger but never heard back.

But a Disney spokesperson has responded, saying in part: “We strongly disagree with this characterization of our employees and their experience at Disney. This widely reported stunt is a gross and unfair exaggeration of the facts that is not only a misrepresentation but also an insult to the thousands of employees who are part of the Disney community.”

Some Disneyland employees don’t feel it’s an exaggeration of the facts, however. At a rally in February 2018, one worker told CBSLA that she could only make her rent because she shared a two bedroom apartment in Anaheim with three other people.

“I am on food stamps,” she said at the time, “I have a lot of health problems and I can’t even afford the medical insurance that they have us do weekly out of our checks.”

Since that rally, Disney has increased its minimum wage for non-union workers to $15.75 an hour and pledged $10 million to help employees pay for child care.