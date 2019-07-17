CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LAX (CBSLA) — Germaphobes rejoice! Los Angeles International  Airport is rolling out new bins at security screening lines designed to deter bacteria buildup.

“This is another small sign of the way that we are working to improve the passenger’s experience,” said airport spokesman Heath Montgomery. “We are looking at all of the details, all the way down to what you’re putting your stuff into at the security checkpoints.”

And while bin bacteria hasn’t been a huge concern at LAX, Montgomery says the new containers will help improve airport cleanliness and lessen fears of contracting diseases, especially with thousands of people handling the bins each day.

The bins are made of materials that slow down bacterial growth, and even though they’re the same size as the previous ones, their slim and shallow design will make it harder for passengers to stack items on top of one another and obstruct X-ray images.

About 2,300 of the new bins were introduced Wednesday (July 17), enough for all the security checkpoints at LAX.

The bins are funded through an advertising agreement with JCDecaux Global at no cost to the airport, Montgomery said.

