LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nearly 75 years after the end of World War II, the tragic secret of Germany’s famed soccer team is being revealed in Los Angeles for the first time.

Members of FC Bayern Munich helped welcome the Venerated-Persecuted-Forgotten exhibit at the Museum of the Holocaust Tuesday.

The exhibit tells the story of the nine players and officials who were persecuted and murdered by the Nazis during the war. It also tells the story of the bold people, including Kurt Landauer, who helped rebuild the club after the war was over.

“It’s to acknowledge their history with the Holocaust and that Kurt Landauer, way back when, survived Dachau only to rebuild this incredible sports organization,” State Sen. Henry Stern, D-Calabasas, said. “History matters, and we forget that.”

While here, the team will be play three exhibition matches. The first is today at 8 p.m. against Arsenal FC in Carson.