



— A flurry of senior citizen selfies have taken over social media platforms.

Millions of people, including many celebrities, are using the Russian-owned FaceApp application to digitally alter their photos, making them appear decades older than they really are.

We didn't have to, but we did it anyway 🧓🏼#faceappchallenge pic.twitter.com/y3VEM91XBz — UMUSIC (@umusic) July 16, 2019

FaceApp has been downloaded millions of times and as of Wednesday, it was the top trending free app in Apple’s App Store.

Experts are now warning about security concerns and how your information is being used by the popular app owned by Wireless Lab based in St. Petersburg, Russia.

According to Cyber Defense League CEO Lou Rabon, “We should be worried…people have to be concerned about their privacy.”

Rabon sat down with CBSLA and explained that just because the app is coming from Russia, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s dangerous, “but it means that we have less control.”

According to FaceApp’s privacy policy, the use of the app gives them access to collect:

User Content (e.g., photos and other materials) that you post through the Service.

Cookies and similar technologies like pixels, web beacons, and local storage to collect information about how you use FaceApp

Measure traffic and usage trends for the Service

Ask advertisers or other partners to serve ads or services to your devices

Automatically record certain log file information, including your web request, Internet Protocol (“IP”) address, browser type, referring / exit pages and URLs, number of clicks and how you interact with links on the Service, domain names, landing pages, pages viewed, and other such information

Small data files or similar data structures stored on or associated with your mobile device

Metadata

Even after users delete the app, FaceApp can still store and use information collected, according to the privacy terms.

“As consumers, if we’re going online and putting our pictures or our personal information, we have less control if they’re located out of the country,” said Rabon. “The laws here in the U.S. are not very strong either, so we would need stronger privacy laws to take advantage of giving some recourse to consumers if their information is not used correctly.”

While there are concerns over the safety of personal information being shared through the app, other platforms like Facebook and Instagram have been under fire for similar concerns in the past.

“You can’t trust what the companies are doing, consumers really have to hold them to task,” Rabon said.

There are certain ways to protect yourself when it comes to sharing personal information like removing any metadata from your pictures like location information.