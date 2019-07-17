



— The ground has been moving again in California, not just in Ridgecrest, but also hundreds of miles away in the Bay Area.

A magnitude-4.4 earthquake struck Inyo County’s Coso Junction at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The community is about 40 miles northwest of Ridgecrest, which has been shaken by thousands of aftershocks after a magnitude-7.1 earthquake struck the day after the Fourth of July, when a 6.4 foreshock hit the area.

The Golden State lived up to its “earthquake country” nickname because there were a total of six earthquakes of magnitude-3.5 or greater Tuesday.

One of the strongest was a 4.3 temblor that struck 9 miles south of Brentwood in the San Francisco Bay area that was felt as far as Tracy, Stockton and Lodi in the Central California area.