VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) – A deputy was injured after a standoff led to a deputy-involved shooting in Victorville Wednesday evening.

According to San Bernardino County Sheriff, deputies responded to reports of a man with a gun inside his car threatening nearby citizens at 2:39 p.m. in the 15000 block of 7th Street.

Upon their arrival, the suspect allegedly refused to exit his vehicle and suddenly accelerated toward deputies and their units.

At that point, a deputy-involved shooting occurred that left one deputy injured.

The injured deputy was flown to a local hospital with what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was located with two guns in his possession and taken into custody by SWAT.

The suspect was also injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Homicide Detectives were en route to the location to begin an investigation.