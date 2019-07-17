VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) – A deputy was injured after a standoff led to a deputy-involved shooting in Victorville Wednesday evening.
According to San Bernardino County Sheriff, deputies responded to reports of a man with a gun inside his car threatening nearby citizens at 2:39 p.m. in the 15000 block of 7th Street.
Upon their arrival, the suspect allegedly refused to exit his vehicle and suddenly accelerated toward deputies and their units.
At that point, a deputy-involved shooting occurred that left one deputy injured.
The injured deputy was flown to a local hospital with what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was located with two guns in his possession and taken into custody by SWAT.
The suspect was also injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
Homicide Detectives were en route to the location to begin an investigation.
