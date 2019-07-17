Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 7/17 at 8 a.m.
Teen Killed, One Injured In Shooting At Lomita Home
One teen was killed and a second person wounded in a shooting at a house in Lomita early Wednesday morning.
UCLA Staffer Attacked Near Campus Tuesday Morning
Police at the University of California Los Angeles are still searching for a man suspected of pushing a university staff member and making sexually explicit threats.
Water Main Break Leaves Soggy Mess In Fairfax District
LADWP crews were working to fix a water main break which created a muddy mess in the Fairfax District.
Local Weather
Temperatures continue to come down with highs in the 70s for the coast, 80s for downtown L.A. and 90s for the valleys.
